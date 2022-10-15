Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $8.83 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

