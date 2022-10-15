Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

GLAD stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

