Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

GLAD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

