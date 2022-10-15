Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of GOODO stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.98.
