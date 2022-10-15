Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.3 %
GAIN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.