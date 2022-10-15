Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

GAIN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

