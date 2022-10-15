Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE GLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

In other news, Director J Robert Hall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 148,711 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,101,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.