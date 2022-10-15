Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Glatfelter Trading Down 5.0 %
NYSE GLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 148,711 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,101,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
