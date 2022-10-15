Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 1,039,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

