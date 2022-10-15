Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 616,455 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

