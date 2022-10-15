Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.23. 8,427 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

