Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.23. 8,427 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.