GMS (NYSE:GMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

GMS stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GMS by 37.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GMS by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 300,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

