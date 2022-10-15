Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $9,871,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.27. 2,830,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

