Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $331.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,805. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.56. The stock has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

