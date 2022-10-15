Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,234. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

