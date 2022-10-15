Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,367. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $108.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

