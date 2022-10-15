Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,395 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 67.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 30.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,070,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,117. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.