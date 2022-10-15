Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 21.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 139,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,944. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

