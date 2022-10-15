Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,197 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of GATX worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. GATX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

