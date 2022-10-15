Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. 5,939,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

