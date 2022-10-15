Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,674. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.