Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
