Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.
Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.
