Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

