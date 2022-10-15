Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $69.10 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

