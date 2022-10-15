Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 446 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 321,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.