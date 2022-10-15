Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.36% of Hexcel worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

