Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $25.85 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $25,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $515,268,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $277.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.