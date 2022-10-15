Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 11,537 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.