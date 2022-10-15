Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

