Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $74.82 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

