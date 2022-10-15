Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VMC opened at $148.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

