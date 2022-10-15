Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,150. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

