Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,150. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Gratomic Company Profile
