Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 7.4%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.93. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

