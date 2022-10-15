Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 320,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

