GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Up 103.6% in September

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 672,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GreenBox POS Stock Performance

Shares of GBOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 276,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. Equities research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in GreenBox POS by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GreenBox POS by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 102,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GreenBox POS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Articles

