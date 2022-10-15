Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBX. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 188,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,361. The stock has a market cap of $806.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 36.5% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.