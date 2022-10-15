Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $2.63 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 576.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 71.9% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.5% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 111.4% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.4% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.27. 43,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,613. The company has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.09 and its 200-day moving average is $512.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

