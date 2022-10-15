Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $235,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.12.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

