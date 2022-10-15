Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $272,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

