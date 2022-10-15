Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $320,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

NVR Stock Down 2.3 %

NVR stock opened at $3,945.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,257.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

