Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $344,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $126.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

