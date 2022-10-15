Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) & Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) and Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 6.35% 23.08% 3.42% Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $317.54 million 0.35 $42.31 million $0.37 16.62 Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Ziegler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 2 1 1 0 1.75 Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

