Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $799.18

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 799.18 ($9.66) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($8.82). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 740 ($8.94), with a volume of 21,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Gresham House Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £283.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,363.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 794.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 860.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.