Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $203,040.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $958.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,325,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,352,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 235,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 499,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

