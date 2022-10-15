Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.
Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,071. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics
In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock worth $3,509,813. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,325,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,352,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 235,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 499,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
