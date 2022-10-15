Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.56. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

