Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

