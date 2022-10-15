Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.75 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $49,050.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,180.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00268844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00120294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.24 or 0.00736391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00567034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00257135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

