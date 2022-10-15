Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0485

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $43,598.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00268524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00119689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00736499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00569004 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00256143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

