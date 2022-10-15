Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GPI traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

