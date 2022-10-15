GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,352 ($16.34). 5,791,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a market cap of £54.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,374.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

